High Voter Turnout Recorded in West Bengal's Fifth Phase Lok Sabha Polls

Over 78 per cent voter turnout was recorded in seven Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal where polling was held in the fifth phase on Monday, a senior poll official said.

Arambag Lok Sabha seat recorded the highest turnout of 82.62 per cent, followed by Hooghly (81.38), Bangaon (81.38), Uluberia (79.78), Serampore (76.44), Barrackpore (75.41) and Howrah (71.73 per cent), he said.

The poll percentage has decreased as compared to 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2021 assembly elections, he said.

The seven Lok Sabha seats and constituting assembly segments had recorded a turnout of 79.96 per cent in 2019 and 81.18 per cent in 2021 respectively, the official said.

A total of 1.25 crore voters, including 63.51 lakh men, 61.72 lakh women and 348 transgender persons were eligible to exercise their franchise in 13,481 polling stations.

Over 60,000 personnel of central forces, besides 30,000 state policemen were deployed as the poll panel designated over 57 per cent of the polling stations as sensitive. A total of 88 candidates were in the fray in the fifth phase of the polls in the state.

