"Sapa ke ladke aaj galti kar ke to dekhe...": PM Modi attacks SP in Varanasi

Launching a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party over former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's controversial statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that no one can harass any woman in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath government. Prime Minister Modi was addressing the 'Nari Shakti Samvad Program' in Varanasi.

"INDI alliance opposes reservation for women. Wherever their government comes to power, the life of women becomes difficult. People of Varanasi are familiar with the 'jungle raj' of both Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Daughters had to leave their studies and sit at home for their safety and SP people shamelessly said ladke hain galti ho jati hai (they are boys, boys make mistakes). If SP boys make a mistake today, they will get such a treatment from Yogi Adityanath's government that they would not have even imagined," PM Modi said at the event. This is in reference to former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav's statement, wherein he said with reference to rape cases, "ladke hain galti ho jati hai (they are boys, mistakes do happen)."

He further highlighted the BJP government's achievements in building 11 crore toilets in the country. "The Opposition made fun of me that I am busy in building toilets. But, I knew the value of toilets for my mothers and sisters. We build 11 crore toilets. I opened bank accounts for poor women free of cost. We distributed 4 crore houses and did registration in the name of women, so they become the owners," PM Modi said.

Prior to his address, the Prime Minister greeted the people while sitting on a specially designed vehicle. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also accompanied him during the roadshow. Taking a dig at 'high prices' under the Congress government, Prime Minister Modi said the BJP government has carried out multiple schemes that have helped bring respite to the poor people including women.

"Congress is very well attributed to the popular song 'Mehengai dayan khai jaat hai'. If Congress had been in power, the kitchen cost would have been twice-thrice higher. But this is BJP and poor's son Modi," he said. "We have distributed free ration, which has saved Rs 12,000 of the people. With Ujjwala Yojana, we have saved around Rs 300. In Kashi, more than 3,00,000 people have received cataract operations. The cataract operation costs Rs 10,000, and Rs 20,000 for both eyes. Modi has done the sacred job of saving Rs 20,000 of each of these 3,00,000 people," PM Modi added.

He emphasised that it is the first time that women have been brought at the centre stage of policymaking in the country. "For the first time in the country's history; mothers, sisters, women have come at centre stage of policymaking...this is an important factor in India's success story...You tell me, when the house cannot run without you, how can the country be run without you? This thing was not understood by the governments for 60 years. The Congress and SP governments gave only neglect and insecurity to women," PM Modi said.

"What did the Congress and SP governments do to women... They only neglected them. The mentality of the INDI alliance is anti-women. The INDI Alliance opposes Women's Reservations," he added. Further in his address, PM Modi also slammed the INDIA bloc over Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark and said that his government is going to turn this 'shakti' into "mahashakti".

"Leaders of the INDI alliance openly say that they will destroy the 'Shakti' of Hindus, but after June 4, Modi government will make your 'shakti' as 'maha shakti'...I am continuously working for the public. With your blessings, neither I stop or get tired. My only aim is to reduce any problem faced by my 140 crore people," Prime Minister Modi added. PM Modi is a two-time MP from Varanasi. Winning the seat with a resounding majority in 2014 and 2019, he is seeking a third straight win from the constituency.

The voting here will be held on June 1 in the last phase. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. This time he is facing Congress candidate Ajay Rai, who is the opposition INDIA bloc's joint nominee against the Prime Minister. (ANI)

