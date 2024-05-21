"This election is between development and nationalism versus appeasement and corruption," said Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that the Lok Sabha election is between development and nationalism versus appeasement and corruption. CM Dhami participated in the Prabuddh Nagrik Sammelan organised in support of BJP candidate Naveen Jindal from Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency in Haryana's Kaithal.

"Naveen Jindal is a hardworking leader, he has taken forward many works in the past. For the double-engine government to work faster in Kurukshetra, maximum votes have to be cast in favour of BJP candidate Naveen Jindal, and one has to make an important contribution in making Prime Minister Narendra Modi the PM for the third time," he said. He said that even in the present time, a religious war is going on in India, on one side there are the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress Party and other opposition parties in the form of Kauravas, while on the other side, the Prime Minister is walking alone carrying the flag of religion. He said, "This election is between development and nationalism versus appeasement and corruption."

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Modi is working day and night for the resolution of a developed India by considering 140 crore countrymen as his family. After 2014, under the leadership of Modi ji, work has been done by making special action plans in every sector. Today development work has been done in every field. "Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, many schemes have been implemented for the welfare of the poor, Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, tap water in every house, Ayushman Yojana, Kisan Samriddhi Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and other schemes have worked to change the lives of crores of people. On completion of 100 years of independence, Modi ji has pledged to make a developed India. Today India has become self-reliant in the field of defence as well," said Dhami.

The Chief Minister said that the world has seen the strength of India from the G20 conference. He said that many historic decisions have been taken under the leadership of the Prime Minister. CAA law has been implemented in the country. Article 370 has been abolished from Kashmir, triple talaq has been banned, and a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram has been constructed in Ayodhya. He said that today the army of the country has become stronger than before. Today the soldiers are getting good weapons and good clothes. Today the army is answering bullets with bullets.

"After the independence of the country, Uttarakhand has become the first state where uniform civil code has already been implemented. The uniform civil code will go from Gangotri Devbhoomi to the whole country. The BJP government can make tough decisions in the national interest," he added. Launching a scathing attack against the opposition he said, "The Congress and its gang are leaving the country's interests behind for personal interests. The BJP adopts the model of development and satisfaction. The INDI alliance wants to increase corruption again by coming to power by spreading lies in the country. The alliance of the opposition is a thugbandhan to mislead the public. The Congress leaders use abusive language even for the people sitting on the highest constitutional posts. They call Lord Ram imaginary. INDI is not an alliance but a thugbandhan to gain power."

