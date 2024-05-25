High Stakes in Uttar Pradesh: Sixth Phase Lok Sabha Polls Seeing Mixed Turnouts

A voter turnout of 43.95 per cent was recorded till 3 pm in Uttar Pradesh where polling is underway in 14 constituencies in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the Election Commission, Ambedkar Nagar recorded 50.01 per cent turnout till 3 pm, Basti 47.03 per cent, Azamgarh 45.38 per cent, Sultanpur 45.31 per cent, Lalganj 44.63 per cent, Domariaganj 43.96 per cent and 43.75 per cent in Jaunpur.

The turnout in Machhlishahar was 43.89 per cent, Shrawasti 43.50 per cent, Sant Kabir Nagar 43.49 per cent, Bhadohi 42.39 per cent, Pratapgarh 41.87 per cent, Allahabad 41.04 per cent and Phulpur 39.46 per cent.

The polling percentage recorded in the Gainsari assembly bypoll was 42.38 per cent till 3 pm.

Repolling is also underway at polling booth number 343 under the Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency. The repolling was necessitated after the EC took note of a viral video on social media purportedly showing a minor casting multiple votes.

Polling began at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm.

In Sultanpur, BJP candidate Maneka Gandhi is seeking a ninth term as an MP. The former Union minister is up against the Samajwadi Party's (SP) Ram Bhual Nishad and the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Uday Raj Verma.

In Allahabad, former West Bengal governor Kesari Nath Tripathi's son and BJP candidate Neeraj Tripathi is pitted against Congress' Ujjwal Raman Singh while in Azamgarh, sitting MP Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' is hoping to retain the seat for the BJP and is pitted against the SP's Dharmendra Yadav. Dharmendra Yadav had lost to Nirahua in the 2022 bypoll. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav won the Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 elections but resigned as Lok Sabha MP following his win in the 2022 assembly elections.

The BJP's Kripashankar Singh, SP's Babu Singh Khushwaha and sitting BSP MP Shyam Singh Yadav are in the fray in Jaunpur. In Bhadohi, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi of the Trinamool Congress is in the fray, while BJP's Ritesh Pandey is taking on SP's Lalji Verma in Ambedkar Nagar.

In Sant Kabir Nagar, the BJP's sitting MP Praveen Nishad is up against SP's Laxmikant alias Pappu Nishad.

Uttar Pradesh sends the highest number of 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. So far, voting has been held on 53 seats in the first five phases. Voting in 13 seats will be held in the seventh phase on June 1.

Votes will be counted on June 4.

