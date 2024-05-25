Left Menu

High Voter Turnout in West Bengal's Sixth Phase Lok Sabha Elections

West Bengal recorded a significant voter turnout of 70.19% by 3 pm in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Polling occurred in eight constituencies, with Bishnupur leading at 73.55%. Over 1,45,34,228 voters were eligible to vote amid sporadic violence. Security was tight with central and state police deployment.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-05-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 16:19 IST
High Voter Turnout in West Bengal's Sixth Phase Lok Sabha Elections
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal registered a voter turnout of 70.19 per cent till 3 pm in eight Lok Sabha constituencies that went to polls in the sixth phase on Saturday, an official said.

Polling began at 7 am in Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur constituencies. It would continue till 6 pm.

Bishnupur (SC) recorded the highest polling at 73.55 per cent, followed by Jhargram (ST) (72.26 per cent), Tamluk (71.63 per cent), Kanthi (71.36 per cent), Ghatal (71.34 per cent), Medinipur (67.91 per cent), Bankura (67.41 per cent) and Purulia (66.06 per cent), he said. Till 1 pm, the election office in West Bengal received 1,646 complaints, he added.

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from some areas in the eight Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal.

Altogether 1,45,34,228 voters – 73,63,273 men, 71,70,822 women and 133 belonging to the third gender – are eligible to exercise their franchise in 15,600 polling stations.

Of the 79 candidates in the fray, Bankura and Jhargram have the highest number of 13 contestants each, followed by Purulia (12) and nine each in Medinipur and Tamluk.

Seven candidates each are contesting in the Bishnupur and Ghatal seats.

A total of 919 companies of central forces have been deployed along with over 29,000 state police personnel, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

 Global
2
Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

 Global
3
Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

 Global
4
Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024