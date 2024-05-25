INDIA bloc will win more than 300 Lok Sabha seats: Sitaram Yechury
Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury voted in the national capital in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections on Saturday and later said INDIA bloc will win around 300 seats.
Yechury told ANI that his appeal to voters is to "save the country, the democracy, the Constitution" and to work towards stopping "poisonous communal polarization". He alleged that PM Modi is trying to heighten the communal polarisation through his speeches. Yechury said the Election Commission should take action "but that is not happening".
"It is certain that INDIA bloc will win more than 300 seats," he said answering a query. CPI-M is part of the INDIA bloc that has many other parties opposed to the BJP-led NDA.
Voting is taking place in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital. There were queues outside the booths in the morning as people wanted to vote early to escape hot weather in the afternoon. Polling is being held in New Delhi, North East Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, North West Delhi, and Chandni Chowk constituencies.
Of the 58 Lok Sabha seats going to the polls in the sixth phase, 14 are in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, eight each in West Bengal and Bihar, seven in Delhi, six in Odisha, four in harkhand and one in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)
