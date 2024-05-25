Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm: NATION: ELN177 5THLD ELECTIONS ****6th phase: 59.06 per cent polling, Bengal's Jangal Mahal region logs 78.19 New Delhi: An approximate voter turnout of 59.06 per cent was recorded in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday in 58 constituencies across six states and two Union territories with the polling percentage in the Jangal Mahal region of West Bengal touching 78.19.**** BOM40 GJ-2ND LD FIRE ****Gujarat: Children among 11 killed in Rajkot game zone fire; relief, rescue ops underway Rajkot: At least 11 persons, including children, were killed and three others injured in a massive fire that broke out in a crowded game zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Saturday evening, police said.**** ELN183 ELECTIONS-DELHI-LDALL POLLING ****Lok Sabha polls: Delhi registers over 54 pc turnout, highest in North East Delhi seat New Delhi: The direct contest between the BJP and AAP-Congress alliance for the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi witnessed a turnout of over 54 per cent on Saturday in the midst of the scorching summer heat.**** ELN115 ELECTIONS-HP-LD SHAH-UNA ****PoK is ours and we will take it: Amit Shah Shimla: Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is a part of India and ''we will take it'', Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Saturday as he castigated the Congress for trying to ''frighten'' the BJP by saying the neighbouring country possesses atom bombs.**** DEL12 WB-LD CYCLONE ****Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm 'Remal': IMD New Delhi/Kolkata: A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm 'Remal' and is expected to make landfall between West Bengal's Sagar Island and Bangladesh's Khepupara at midnight on Sunday, the IMD said.**** CAL9 WB-CYCLONE-AIRPORT ****Cyclone Remal: Kolkata airport to suspend flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon Kolkata: The authorities of Kolkata airport have decided to suspend flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon in view of the possible impact of cyclone Remal, an official said here.**** ELN158 ELECTIONS-JK-KASHMIRI PANDITS ****Anantnag-Rajouri LS seat: Name not in voters' list, claim non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits Mattan (J-K): Many non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits expressed anguish on Saturday, claiming that their names were not in the voters' list, and termed it an ''unfortunate'' incident with a group that remained in the Kashmir region despite the turbulent militancy-period of the 1990s. By Zehra Shafi and Tariq Sofi**** ELN169 ELECTIONS-DL-HEAT MANAGEMENT ****Coconut water packs, sugarcane juice come to rescue of voters in Delhi in scorching heat New Delhi: The electors of Delhi cast their votes while enduring the summer heat on Saturday with some voters even fainting due to the blazing sun and hot winds sweeping the national capital even as poll authorities made arrangements to beat the heat.**** ELN155 ELECTIONS-EC-PHASES-DATA ****50.72 cr of 76.41 cr eligible voters exercised franchise in first 5 phases of LS polls: EC New Delhi: Of the 76.41 crore eligible voters in the first five phases of the Lok Sabha polls, as many as 50.72 crore people have cast their vote, according to data shared by the Election Commission on Saturday.**** ELN147 ELECTIONS-HP-SHAH-AGNIVEER ****There would be rare Agniveer left unemployed, Rahul misleading people: Shah Shimla: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is spreading false propaganda on the Agniveer military recruitment scheme.**** ELN127 ELECTIONS-RJ-MUSLIM RESERVATION ****Reservation to 14 Muslim castes under OBC category would be reviewed: Rajasthan minister Jaipur: Amid a tug of war over reservations between the BJP and opposition parties in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, a Rajasthan minister on Saturday said the classification of certain Muslim groups under the OBC category would be reviewed in the state.**** MDS11 TN-OUTFIT-ARREST ****Tamil Nadu police arrests six Hizb-ut-Tahrir activists for campaign against elections, democracy Chennai: Six members of Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), an international Islamist outfit have been arrested for anti-national activities such as propaganda against holding elections and democracy, police said on Saturday.**** LEGAL LGD2 SC-LAND ACQUISITION ****SC upholds acquisition of land by DDA, DSIIDC, DMRC between 1957 and 2006 for public infra projects New Delhi: The Supreme Court has upheld the land acquisition done between 1957 and 2006 by the Delhi Development Authority, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, East Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for public infrastructure projects.**** FOREIGN FGN40 BANGLA-MP-DB OFFICER ****Dhaka police's team to visit Kolkata in connection with Bangladeshi lawmaker's murder Dhaka: A team of the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police will visit India to investigate the brutal killing of Bangladeshi lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar, who was found murdered in Kolkata earlier this week.**** FGN37 BANGLA-CYCLONE ****Bangladesh prepares to face severe cyclone 'Remal' on Sunday Dhaka: Bangladesh has readied nearly 4,000 shelters equipped with adequate dry food supplies and water as it prepares for severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' forecast to make landfall on Sunday evening with a potential high tidal surge and heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Satkhira and Cox's Bazar, media reports said on Saturday.**** FGN36 PAK-MOB-CHRISTIANS-ATTACK ****Mob attacks Christians in Pakistan over alleged desecration; 2 injured Lahore: A mob led by radical Islamists on Saturday unleashed an attack on Christians in Pakistan Punjab province over the allegations of desecration of the Quran that left at least two members from the minority community injured, one of them seriously, police said. 