Modi lost self-confidence, faltering in speeches after realising BJP will lose LS polls: Akhilesh Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost self-confidence and has been faltering in his speeches upon realising the BJP will not retain power at the Centre, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 26-05-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 15:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost self-confidence and has been faltering in his speeches upon realising the BJP will not retain power at the Centre, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday. Asserting the INDIA bloc will form government, he said that after June 4, the day the votes will be counted, the Union cabinet and the media will change.

At an election rally in favour of the party's candidate from Salempur Ram Shankar Vidyarthi, Yadav promised to do away with the Agniveer scheme if the INDIA bloc forms government.

Hitting out at PM Modi, he said, ''When self-confidence is lost, speech falters. He has realised his government is going. The victory wave that started in western Uttar Pradesh has reached the seventh phase. Those who gave the '400-paar' slogan are going to be defeated.'' Claiming that people's anger against the BJP was at its peak, Yadav said, ''The country's 140 crore people will make the BJP yearn for even 140 seats.'' ''The Modi government has waived industrialists' loans worth more than Rs 25 lakh crore. The INDIA bloc government will waive the loans of farmers and implement MSP for them,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

