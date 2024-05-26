Left Menu

'Heart-breaking': Rahul Gandhi on deaths of newborns in Delhi hospital fire

After a fire at a Delhi hospital claimed lives of seven newborns, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday described the incident as heart-breaking and prayed for the early recovery of the injured children.He also conveyed his deepest condolences to the grieving parents of the newborn children who lost their lives in the hospital fire.The news of the death of many newborn babies due to fire in a Baby Care Hospital in Delhi is extremely heart-breaking.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 18:09 IST
'Heart-breaking': Rahul Gandhi on deaths of newborns in Delhi hospital fire
  • Country:
  • India

After a fire at a Delhi hospital claimed lives of seven newborns, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday described the incident as ''heart-breaking'' and prayed for the early recovery of the injured children.

He also conveyed his deepest condolences to the grieving parents of the newborn children who lost their lives in the hospital fire.

''The news of the death of many newborn babies due to fire in a Baby Care Hospital in Delhi is extremely heart-breaking. My deepest condolences to all the grieving parents and relatives. I hope that the injured children recover and get well as soon as possible,'' he said in a post in Hindi on X.

A massive fire broke out at a private children's hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar, leaving seven newborns dead, officials said.

The officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the blaze broke out at the Baby Care New Born Hospital at around 11:30 pm on Saturday and soon spread to two other adjacent buildings.

Sixteen fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, Divisional Fire Officer Rajendra Atwal said.

Oxygen cylinders kept in the two-storey building exploded due to which the adjacent buildings were damaged, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024