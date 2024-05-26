'Heart-breaking': Rahul Gandhi on deaths of newborns in Delhi hospital fire

After a fire at a Delhi hospital claimed lives of seven newborns, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday described the incident as ''heart-breaking'' and prayed for the early recovery of the injured children.

He also conveyed his deepest condolences to the grieving parents of the newborn children who lost their lives in the hospital fire.

''The news of the death of many newborn babies due to fire in a Baby Care Hospital in Delhi is extremely heart-breaking. My deepest condolences to all the grieving parents and relatives. I hope that the injured children recover and get well as soon as possible,'' he said in a post in Hindi on X.

A massive fire broke out at a private children's hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar, leaving seven newborns dead, officials said.

The officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the blaze broke out at the Baby Care New Born Hospital at around 11:30 pm on Saturday and soon spread to two other adjacent buildings.

Sixteen fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, Divisional Fire Officer Rajendra Atwal said.

Oxygen cylinders kept in the two-storey building exploded due to which the adjacent buildings were damaged, he said.

