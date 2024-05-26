"Won't let Pune become Udta Pune," NCP warns Pub owners

The Nationalist Congress Party on Sunday said that the pub culture in Pune City is destroying the youth and if pubs and hotels are involved in illegal activities like serving liquor to minors and drugs it will not take time to make Pune a 'Udta Pune'. According to Deepak Mankar the Pune President of NCP, "We had made several complaints with police to stop illegal activities happening in various Pubs and Bars operating in Pune City. The recent complaint (in January) was made to former Pune CP Ritesh Kumar but nothing was done on our complaints if there had been action we would have not seen such an unfortunate incident where two innocents died on the street of Pune."

He also pointed to the failure of Pune Municipal Corporation for not taking action against the pubs. "We want to warn the pub owners who mostly are from outside Pune doing business here should stop their illegal activities or else we will come hard on them we will do strong aggressive protest against them," he said.

Deepak Mankar also reacted to the allegations made against NCP MLA Sunil Tingare, that he visited the police station late at night after the juvenile accused was arrested. Tingre is reportedly close to the juvenile accused's father. "Sunil Tingare is our MLA we trust him, and we know he can't do such things which are being alleged against him. He (Tingare) was an employee a long back of Agarwal (father of minor) and knows the family for several years. Being a public representative, he went to the police station to maintain his relationship with them. However, if any allegations are against him, if there is CCTV footage available in the police station that can be investigated. The truth will come out. As far as the party is concerned, we have full faith in Sunil Tingare," he added.

Meanwhile, friends and colleagues of victims who died in the Pune accident also held a protest in front of PMC on Sunday demanding justice for them. The Pune City Police had on Thursday questioned the 17-year-old's grandfather in connection with the incident that took place early on Sunday morning in Pune's Kayani Nagar. The accused teenager was reportedly driving a luxury car in an inebriated condition and hit two motorcycle-borne IT professionals identified as Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta.

Along with the grandfather of the accused, his son has also been booked in the same FIR under IPC Sections 342,365, 368, 506 and 34 on the complaint of the family driver, Gangadhar, Pune Police CP said. The accused has been detained at an observation home on the order of the Juvenile Justice Board. He was earlier granted bail in the case but was later sent to the observation home for 14 days till June 5.

The accused teenager's father, Vishal Agarwal, who was arrested earlier, is lodged in Yerawada Central Prison after he was granted judicial custody for 14 days. (ANI)

