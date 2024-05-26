"Sukhu government is anti-employee," says BJP's Jairam Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lashed out at the Himachal government led by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu saying that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are meant to elect Modi again as the PM of the country. "The Bharatiya Janata Party's victory was to be accompanied by all four of Himachal Pradesh's Lok Sabha seats. Now with your support, we are fighting for the target of crossing four hundred. Narendra Modi had said in the public meeting of Mandi that the stronger the government, the quicker the decisions are taken. Issues pending for decades were resolved by the BJP," said Thakur while addressing the public meeting in Bhatkidhar of Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi.

Further hailing the centre over the abrogation of Article 370, Triple Talaq, Ayodhya Ram Mandir, he said, "One-third reservation was given for women in the legislature. In Himachal, it has been implemented by giving Kangana Ranaut a ticket." Launching a scathing attack against the Chief Minister, he said, "The Sukhu government is an anti-employee government. Today the issues related to employees are not being resolved. When the BJP was in government, we implemented the recommendations of the Pay Commission which were pending since the time of the Congress government. Employees were also paid other dues including dearness allowance from time to time. We reduced the contract period from three years to two years. Be it medical bills or other bills, everything was done on time. But this government has stopped all the work. The employees are just being harassed."

Criticising the Sukhu government further he said that the contract period which we had reduced to two years, is now being extended to three years by the government by entangling it in papers. The medical bills of pensioners are not being paid. Himcare is closed, and Sahara is closed. Youths have been thrown out of jobs. In the coming time, the people of the state and the Congress people will answer for their actions. Speaking on his first political tenure after winning the election, he said that there were no roads to reach these areas. One had to travel on foot. Goods had to be carried on the back. He added, "I had decided at that time to take the burden off the backs of the people. They gave me strength with their votes and I emerged successful. This was possible due to the support and blessings of my people."

Urging people to vote for the Mandi BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut he said, "Vote for Kangana in huge numbers and make her win so that Modi's development plans can be further strengthened." Notably, Kangana Ranaut and local officials and workers were also present during the public event. (ANI)

