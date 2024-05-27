Israeli Airstrike Kills 22 in Gaza's Rafah

Palestinian medics said Sunday that 22 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the southern Gaza city of Rafah that hit tents for displaced people.

There were no immediate details on the target, but footage from the scene showed heavy destruction.

There was no immediate comment from Israel's army.

The strike comes two days after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to end its military offensive in Rafah.

