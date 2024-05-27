Left Menu

Israeli Airstrike Kills 22 in Gaza's Rafah

A recent Israeli airstrike on Rafah in the Gaza Strip has resulted in 22 fatalities. The attack targeted tents sheltering displaced individuals, causing significant destruction. The incident comes shortly after the International Court of Justice called for an end to Israel's military offensive in the area.

PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 27-05-2024 01:13 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 01:13 IST
Israeli Airstrike Kills 22 in Gaza's Rafah

Palestinian medics said Sunday that 22 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the southern Gaza city of Rafah that hit tents for displaced people.

There were no immediate details on the target, but footage from the scene showed heavy destruction.

There was no immediate comment from Israel's army.

The strike comes two days after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to end its military offensive in Rafah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024