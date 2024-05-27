Priyanka Gandhi Slams Modi for Attempting to Topple HP Government

Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to overthrow Himachal Pradesh's Congress government through corrupt practices and money power. She highlighted Congress's legacy and criticized BJP for becoming the richest party in a decade. Gandhi reaffirmed her deep connection with Himachal Pradesh during her rally.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 27-05-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 14:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made all-out efforts to topple Himachal Pradesh's democratically-elected Congress government by using money power, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged on Monday.

The Congress general secretary, who was campaigning in Chamba for the party's Kangra Lok Sabha seat candidate Anand Sharma, also said the Congress was in power for 55 years but could not become the richest party. The BJP, on the other hand, has become the richest party in the world in just 10 years, she claimed.

''Modi made all-out efforts to topple the democratically-elected Congress government in the state by indulging in corrupt practices and using money power,'' Priyanka Gandhi said during the rally.

She also asked the crowd at the rally if they would want such a leader.

Priyanka Gandhi claimed that the only purpose of BJP leaders, starting from Modi, is to grab power at any cost and they indulge in corrupt practices, use money power, bribe legislators and mislead people in the name of God to achieve their purpose.

She added that a report had claimed the saffron party spent Rs 60,000 crore in the past one or two years.

During her address, the Congress leader also spoke on her affinity with the state.

''My heart is in Himachal Pradesh. It is a beautiful state, known for its culture and honesty. The country should learn from Himachal Pradesh,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

