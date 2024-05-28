Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi comes only for political tourism, says UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and said that he comes to Uttar Pradesh just for political tourism.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 10:34 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and said that he comes to Uttar Pradesh just for political tourism. Addressing the public meeting in Mirzapur on Monday, Brajesh Pathak said, "Rahul Gandhi is acting like a child. The people of the state and the people of the country have understood that they neither have any policy nor any agenda. Rahul Gandhi comes only on political tourism..."

Further, Pathak claimed that the NDA alliance is winning all the seats in the seventh phase with a huge majority. "NDA alliance is winning all the seats in the seventh phase with a huge majority. On one side, the wave of BJP and Modi is going on. The alliance has completely failed; it seems to be missing on the ground. No one is in control of the INDI alliance on the ground. NDA alliance is going to get full blessings of the public," he said.

Pathak said that the district Mirzapur can be named Maa Vindhya. "Mirzapur can be named Maa Vindhya. Perhaps Maa Vindhya herself also wants this. Wait for June 4. I will say something more on this only after the election results are out." NDA alliance candidate and Apna Dal's national president Anupriya Patel is contesting from the Mirzapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Mirzapur will undergo polls in the seventh and final phase on June 1 and results will be out on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

