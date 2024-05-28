"VK Pandian is the real CM of Odisha; Patnaik works as a shadow CM," says BJP leader Vishwas Sarang

Madhya Pradesh Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vishwas Sarang launched a scathing attack on Odisha's Chief Minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik. Sarang referred to Patnaik as the "shadow" Chief Minister, while describing VK Pandian as the "real" Chief Minister of the state. Meanwhile, Sarang also expressed his confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's chances of winning both the Assembly elections and Lok Sabha in Odisha.

Taking a jibe at the CM of the state, Sarang remarked, "Naveen Patnaik is working as the shadow CM of the state, with VK Pandian being the actual leader. He didn't even think about Odisha, its people and the Odia language. The people of Odisha will not accept someone from Tamil Nadu as their Chief Minister." He further stated that the BJP aims to establish a "double-engine" government in Odisha, quoting, "Ab Kamal Khilega Aur Double Engine Ki Sarkar Odisha Mein Aayegi" (now the lotus will bloom and a double-engine government will come to Odisha).

Expressing his confidence, Sarang said, "From youths to women and senior citizens, every section of society loves and supports PM Modi. The people of Odisha now desire a double-engine government and are determined to ensure victory for PM Modi and the BJP in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state." The assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the BJD-ruled state are being held across four phases, from May 13 to June 1.

The counting of votes for all phases in the state and elsewhere in the country will be held on June 4. In the last assembly elections in 2019, the BJD took home the bulk of the electoral spoils in the state, winning 112 out of the 146 seats. The BJP won 23 seats, while Congress had to be content with just 9.

In the Lok Sabha elections that same year, the BJD mopped up the lion's share of the spoils, with the BJP and the Congress bringing up the rear. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8, and the Congress bagged just a lone seat. (ANI)

