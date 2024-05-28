Left Menu

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf Re-elected as Iranian Speaker Amid Presidential Speculations

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has been re-elected as the speaker of Iran's parliament, ending rumors about his potential candidacy in the upcoming presidential elections. Despite previous unsuccessful presidential runs, Qalibaf revived his political career by joining the parliament in 2020. Following President Raisi's death, early elections are set for June 28.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-05-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 13:52 IST
Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf Re-elected as Iranian Speaker Amid Presidential Speculations
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iranian lawmakers re-elected former Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on Tuesday as the speaker of parliament, state television reported, ending speculation that he might stand as a candidate for president next month. State TV said 198 lawmakers, out of 287, voted for Qalibaf, who previously ran unsuccessfully in two presidential races and dropped out of a third to avoid splitting the hardline vote.

Qalibaf revived his political ambitions by running for parliament in 2020. An early presidential election is set for June 28 following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

The registration for presidential candidates will start on Thursday. Qalibaf had been touted as a potential candidate in the presidential race by insiders and Iranian state media. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Peter Graff)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024