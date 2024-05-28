Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf Re-elected as Iranian Speaker Amid Presidential Speculations

Iranian lawmakers re-elected former Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on Tuesday as the speaker of parliament, state television reported, ending speculation that he might stand as a candidate for president next month. State TV said 198 lawmakers, out of 287, voted for Qalibaf, who previously ran unsuccessfully in two presidential races and dropped out of a third to avoid splitting the hardline vote.

Qalibaf revived his political ambitions by running for parliament in 2020. An early presidential election is set for June 28 following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

The registration for presidential candidates will start on Thursday. Qalibaf had been touted as a potential candidate in the presidential race by insiders and Iranian state media. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Peter Graff)

