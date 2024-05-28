Amit Shah Predicts BJP Surge in Odisha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that Naveen Patnaik will become former CM of Odisha after June 4, exuding confidence about the BJP forming the next government in the state by securing more than 75 seats in the 147-member assembly. Shah, addressing an election rally at Chandbali under the Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency, also claimed that the saffron party is set to win 17 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.

"Come June 4, and Naveen babu will no longer remain the chief minister, he will become the former CM... BJP is set to win 17 Lok Sabha seats and 75 assembly constituencies in Odisha," he said.

Shah also said the BJP will ensure that the next chief minister is fluent in Odiya, and understands the state's language, culture and tradition. "Should a 'Tamil babu' run the government from behind the scene... By casting your vote in favour of the lotus symbol, bring a 'jan sevak' to rule the state in place of an officer," he said, in an apparent reference to Patnaik's close aide and BJD leader V K Pandian. Stating that lakhs of youths were migrating to other states in search of work, the home minister said: "Once the BJP forms government in Odisha, we will set up industries so that youths don't have to look for jobs elsewhere." He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing free 5 kg of rice to the people of Odisha, and criticised Patnaik for distributing the rice in jute bags with his photographs.

"PM Modi's government is 'chawal wali sarkar', while Naveen Patnaik's government is 'jhole wali sarkar'," Shah added.

