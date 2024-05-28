EU Extends Sanctions on Syria Until 2025
The European Union announced the extension of its sanctions against the Syrian government and its supporters until June 2025. The sanctions impact 316 individuals and 86 entities through asset freezes and travel bans. The EU remains highly concerned about the ongoing conflict and instability in Syria.
The European Union on Tuesday said it had extended its sanctions against the Syrian government and its supporters until June 2025.
EU countries said they remained "deeply concerned" about the situation in Syria, where 316 persons and 86 entities are now subjected to European sanctions including an asset freeze and travel ban.
"After more than 13 years, the conflict remains a source of suffering and instability for the Syrian people and the region," the EU Council said in a statement.
