Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Criticizes Mamata Government's Cyclone Preparedness

Alleging that the Mamata Banerjee government was not adequately prepared to handle the aftermath of cyclone Remal, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday claimed that the people of the state were left on their own to deal with the natural calamity.

Addressing a press conference in Baharampur in Murshidabad district, Chowdhury claimed the TMC government was busy with the Lok Sabha elections and did not make adequate preparations to provide help to the affected people.

''The whole of Bengal knows that Mamata Banerjee is always there, except when you need her help,'' he said.

He alleged the TMC government left the people of the state to fend for themselves in time of need.

Remal made landfall as a severe cyclonic storm over the adjacent coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh on Sunday night, leaving a trail of destruction.

A state government official said the administration shifted 2,07,060 people to 1,438 safe shelters. Nearly 29,500 houses in 24 blocks and 79 municipal wards, mostly in the coastal areas of the state, were partially or entirely damaged.

Chowdhury, who is seeking a sixth consecutive term as an MP from the Baharampur Lok Sabha seat, refused to comment on Banerjee's decision not to attend the June 1 meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc, saying, ''You can ask those who invited her.'' Claiming that PM Narendra Modi was losing the elections, he said, ''That is why he is trying to get as many seats from a state like Bengal to ensure a better tally.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)