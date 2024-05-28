Taiwan's Legislative Shift: Nationalists Empowered, Presidential Power Dimmed
Taiwan's opposition-controlled legislature passed changes enhancing its power over budgets, including defense spending. The Nationalist Party, which favors unification with China, gained control after January elections. The presidency, held by Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party, which supports Taiwan's de facto independence, faces diminished power.
- Country:
- Taiwan
