Khattar Confident of NDA's Victory in Lok Sabha Elections

Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the NDA secured 360-370 seats in six phases of the Lok Sabha elections, anticipating over 400 seats after the seventh phase. He expressed confidence in the BJP winning all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana and completing its tenure with the support of various allies.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 28-05-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 19:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday claimed the NDA has won 360-370 seats in the six phases of the Lok Sabha elections held so far and will cross the 400-mark after the seventh round.

At a press conference at the BJP office here after a party meeting in Panchkula, he also exuded confidence that the BJP will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana and Narendra Modi will return as prime minister for a third time.

In the six phases of the elections held so far, the NDA has won 360-370 seats. ''Now, as soon as the seventh phase of elections is completed, we will cross the 400-mark and a strong government will be formed under the leadership of Narendra Modi,'' Khattar said.

The BJP will also retain all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, he said.

Khattar said the Congress appeared nervous throughout the elections and this will be the biggest reason for its defeat.

Responding to a question regarding the stability of the Haryana government, he said that the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini-led government has the majority and will complete its tenure.

''We have 45 MLAs in the 88 (-member Haryana Assembly) and our government is in majority. We have two JJP, one HILOPA and three independent MLAs. There is no threat to our government. The BJP government in the state will complete its tenure,'' Khattar said.

He also raised the issue of alleged bogus voting in the Lok Sabha elections held in Haryana on May 25.

''Apart from Rohtak and Sirsa, issues of bogus voting have come to light in one or two other districts. If any (state government) employee is found involved in bogus voting, action will definitely be taken against them,'' he added.

Earlier, Khattar visited the residence of Independent Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad, who died of a heart attack on Saturday, and extended his condolences to his family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

