"You hate all those things which is not accepted by Nagpur": RJD leader Manoj Jha targets PM Modi on reservation issue

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised INDIA bloc parties for undermining the constitutional rights of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC), Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Jha on Tuesday said that it is Prime Minister Modi who is playing an important role in ending the reservations of these communities, adding that such remarks should not be taken seriously. He further said that BJP hate social justice, secularism and all those things which is not accepted by Nagpur, referring to RSS.

"I never take him seriously. Prime Minister is playing an important role in ending the reservation. As per constitutional provisions, there has to be reservation in public employment. How many government jobs have you given? So in a way you have ended the reservation. Your people wanted to even change the Preamble. You hate social justice, secularism. You hate all those things which is not accepted by Nagpur (reference to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh which is headquartered in Nagpur)," Manoj Jha told ANI. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi explained why reservation had become a crucial issue in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, framing his narrative as a call to safeguard the constitutional principles and the rights of marginalized communities. PM Modi said that those who call themselves the biggest sympathisers of the backward communities are in reality their biggest enemies. Accusing the opposition of converting educational institutions into minority institutions, the Prime Minister highlighted that this action ended protections for SC, ST, and OBC communities.

Manoj Jha further said that politics is set to take a new turn in the country after results of the Lok Sabha elections on June 4. "A Prime Minister which came on the promise of 2 crore jobs has stopped uttering the word job. He talks about Naya Daur (new phase), definitely Naya Daur will come. Politicis is taking a new turn in the country, and there will be a change. That change will be in favour of Constitution, it will be on employment of youth. I thank him for this confession," he said.

On Prime Minister Modi saying that he has become "gaali-proof" after "being continuously abused for the last 24 years", Manoj Jha countered his remarks saying that in reality it is Prime Minister who abuses everyone. "No one is abusing you. He keeps saying lies day and night. Who abused you? Tejashvi never abused you. It's you who have abused everyone. What is mujra ? mutton, fish, mangalsutra, what is this language?" he asked.

As Prime Minister exuded confidence that BJP will throw exceptional results in West Bengal citing results of recent elections here, Manoj Jha said that this is the beauty of democracy but one should not forget that people can bring anyone from top to bottom. "The beauty of democracy is that, this party (BJP) had 2 seats once and now they have formed government at the centre. People can bring you from top to bottom. People have realised that other than hatred, 'jumlebaazi'. People want employment and PM's silence on this is criminal," he said.

Jha further urged the Prime Minister Modi to not carry any camera team for his meditational visit to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari from May 30 to June 1. "He definitely needs medidation, but don't go with cameras there, else people will call you camerajeevi. Get rid of the camera, so that you can realise the words you used in seven phases of elections. We don't need visuals, else it will be all deceit and hyprocisy," RJD MP said.

The Prime Minister will visit the Rock Memorial and will meditate day and night at the same place where Swami Vivekananda did meditation, at the Dhyan Mandapam from May 30 evening to June 1, evening. According to mythology, Goddess Parvati also meditated at the same place on one foot as she waited for Bhagwan Shiv.

This is the Southernmost tip of India. Further, this is the place where India's Eastern and Western coastlines meet. It is also the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. The Prime Minister is known to undertake spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns. In line with this, he will reach Kanyakumari on May 30 and stay there till June 1. In 2019, he had visited Kedarnath, and in 2014 he visited Shivaji's Pratapgarh.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats is being held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

