"He has got Modi phobia": UP deputy CM Maurya over Rahul Gandhi's "Parmatma" remark on PM

Coming hard on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Parmatma' remark on the Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the latter has got "Modi phobia" and the name Modi disturbs them all. "He (Rahul Gandhi) has got Modi phobia, he sees PM Modi day and night. The name Modi has disturbed them all. There is no power with them & it will never come back to them. Both the princes know this. SP-Congress alliance is getting out on zero," Maurya said.

Yesterday, in a rally at Deoria, Rahul Gandhi mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "sent by God" remarks and said that PM Modi was sent by his "parmatma (his God)" to help industrialists, Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani and not poor. This came after PM Modi said in an interview that he (PM) had been "sent by parmatma" (God).

"Everyone else is biological but Narendra Modi ji is not biological. Modiji uper se tapak kr aai hai. Unko parmatma ne Hindustan bheja hai. He has been sent by his 'parmatma' to help Ambani and Adani but 'parmatma' has not sent him to help the farmers, labourers and poor people. If 'parmatma' had sent him then they (parmatma) would have asked him to help the poor and the farmers. Yeh kaise 'parmatma' hain? Yeh Narendra Modi ji wale 'parmatma hain (What kind of God is this? This is PM Modi's God)," Rahul Gandhi said. Further, praising the Prime Minister, UP deputy CM said that he is working to fulfil the dreams of Bhimrao Ambedkar.

"PM Modi is a worshiper of the Constitution. He is a protector of democracy and he bows down to the Parliament. He working to fulfil the dreams of Bhimrao Ambedkar. The people who speak about vote jihad will talk about PM Modi," he said. He also emphasized that 'Tisri baar Modi sarkar, 4 June 400 paar'- there is no confusion about this among the people or the party workers. (ANI)

