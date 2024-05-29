Left Menu

BJP's Pawns: Tragic Incident in Kaiserganj

TMC MP Sagarika Ghose criticized the BJP after two youths were killed and a woman was injured by a vehicle in the convoy of BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. Ghose highlighted previous incidents involving BJP members, suggesting a pattern of negligence towards citizens' lives.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 15:22 IST
BJP's Pawns: Tragic Incident in Kaiserganj
Karan Bhushan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP treats citizens like ''dispensable pawns'', TMC MP Sagarika Ghose said Wednesday after two people were mowed down by a vehicle in the cavalcade of the BJP's Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat candidate Karan Bhushan Singh, son of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

According to police, a woman also injured in the incident in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda on Wednesday.

''Shocker. . A car in BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh's (son of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) convoy mows down two children and injures another. Recall how BJP minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra mowed down protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in 2021,'' Ghose said in a post on X.

''When your self-image is of being God himself, citizens' lives don't matter. Citizens are only dispensable pawns for BJP's ''divine lords''...'' she said in another post, with a hashtag - 'BJP Hatao Jaan Bachao' (remove BJP, save lives). Karan Singh is the son of Kaiserganj MP and former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was dropped by the party amid allegations of sexual harassment against him. Kernalganj SHO Nirbhay Narayan Singh said Rehan Khan (17) and Shehzad Khan (20) who were riding on a motorcycle were hit by the vehicle near a school. Both died on the spot, while another 60-year-old woman was also injured. The injured woman has been admitted to a hospital and police personnel have been deployed in the area to ensure law and order, Police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
2
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Bringing Lab to Your Pocket: Smartphone-Based Method for Measuring Phenolic Compounds in Vegetable Oils

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024