Kapil Sibal Criticizes PM Modi's Meditation Amidst Electoral Heat

Raising questions over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meditation at Rock Memorial from May 30 to June 1, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday said it is good if he is going to Kanyakumari for ''prayashchit'' (atonement). ''The person who does not understand the meaning of 'vivek' (wisdom), what 'dhyan' (meditation) he will do.

''If he is going for 'prayashchit', then it is a good thing or if he is going to take inspiration from writings and speeches of Swami Vivekanand, even then it is good,'' said Sibal. The prime minister will meditate from the evening of May 30 to the evening of June 1 at Dhyan Mandapam, the place where Vivekananda — a spiritual icon admired by PM Modi — is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata', BJP leaders said on Tuesday.

Sibal alleged the BJP-led government at the Centre does not talk about its achievements because it has ''nothing to show''.

''What have they done for the last 10 years? Has the prime minister said during his speeches what he did during 10 years? What are their achievements,'' Sibal said in a press conference here.

Sibal also slammed PM Modi for his 'mujra' remark against opposition leaders saying had there been any achievement to show, he would not have been talking about ''mujra, mangalsutra...vote jihad''.

Sibal alleged the BJP ''failed'' to deliver on the promises on which it rode to power.

''That is why they talk about 'mujra, 'mangalsutra', votebank politics, vote jihad... they say INDIA bloc will take away water taps, money from banks...'' he said.

Sibal said before coming to power, PM Modi used to make ''big speeches''.

''He used to tell people that they gave 60 years to the Congress and give him 60 months and he will give a 'new India'. What 'new India' he has given now after 120 months (10 years)?'' he asked.

Backing Congress' Lok Sabha candidate Manish Tewari, who is contesting from the Chandigarh parliamentary seat, Sibal said, ''Chandigarh is my hometown and I studied here. I want people to elect a man who understands how the Parliament runs, who has a vision, one who understands the politics of the day and is deeply committed to the cause of people.'' He said people of the country are facing several issues, which have to be addressed.

In several countries, the expenditure on education is somewhere between 9-12 per cent of the GDP, whereas in our country it is less than four per cent, the former Union minister said.

The unemployment rate between the ages of 25 to 30 is 46 per cent, and between the ages of 20 and 30, it is 29 per cent, he alleged.

Voting for the Chandigarh parliamentary seat is going to be held in the seventh and last phase of general elections on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)