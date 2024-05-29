Left Menu

Kapil Sibal Criticizes PM Modi's Meditation Amidst Electoral Heat

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal raised questions regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meditation plan at Rock Memorial. Sibal suggested that if Modi was going for 'prayashchit' (atonement) or to seek inspiration from Swami Vivekananda's teachings, it would be positive. He criticized the BJP-led government’s achievements and emphasized various socio-economic issues in the country.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-05-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 15:30 IST
Kapil Sibal Criticizes PM Modi's Meditation Amidst Electoral Heat
Kapil Sibal
  • Country:
  • India

Raising questions over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meditation at Rock Memorial from May 30 to June 1, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday said it is good if he is going to Kanyakumari for ''prayashchit'' (atonement). ''The person who does not understand the meaning of 'vivek' (wisdom), what 'dhyan' (meditation) he will do.

''If he is going for 'prayashchit', then it is a good thing or if he is going to take inspiration from writings and speeches of Swami Vivekanand, even then it is good,'' said Sibal. The prime minister will meditate from the evening of May 30 to the evening of June 1 at Dhyan Mandapam, the place where Vivekananda — a spiritual icon admired by PM Modi — is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata', BJP leaders said on Tuesday.

Sibal alleged the BJP-led government at the Centre does not talk about its achievements because it has ''nothing to show''.

''What have they done for the last 10 years? Has the prime minister said during his speeches what he did during 10 years? What are their achievements,'' Sibal said in a press conference here.

Sibal also slammed PM Modi for his 'mujra' remark against opposition leaders saying had there been any achievement to show, he would not have been talking about ''mujra, mangalsutra...vote jihad''.

Sibal alleged the BJP ''failed'' to deliver on the promises on which it rode to power.

''That is why they talk about 'mujra, 'mangalsutra', votebank politics, vote jihad... they say INDIA bloc will take away water taps, money from banks...'' he said.

Sibal said before coming to power, PM Modi used to make ''big speeches''.

''He used to tell people that they gave 60 years to the Congress and give him 60 months and he will give a 'new India'. What 'new India' he has given now after 120 months (10 years)?'' he asked.

Backing Congress' Lok Sabha candidate Manish Tewari, who is contesting from the Chandigarh parliamentary seat, Sibal said, ''Chandigarh is my hometown and I studied here. I want people to elect a man who understands how the Parliament runs, who has a vision, one who understands the politics of the day and is deeply committed to the cause of people.'' He said people of the country are facing several issues, which have to be addressed.

In several countries, the expenditure on education is somewhere between 9-12 per cent of the GDP, whereas in our country it is less than four per cent, the former Union minister said.

The unemployment rate between the ages of 25 to 30 is 46 per cent, and between the ages of 20 and 30, it is 29 per cent, he alleged.

Voting for the Chandigarh parliamentary seat is going to be held in the seventh and last phase of general elections on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
2
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Bringing Lab to Your Pocket: Smartphone-Based Method for Measuring Phenolic Compounds in Vegetable Oils

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024