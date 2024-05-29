Left Menu

Court Postpones Ruling on Imran Khan and Wife's Appeal Amid Bias Allegations

A Pakistani court postponed a ruling on an appeal by former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against their conviction for unlawful marriage. The delay followed accusations of bias against the judge. The case is one of several that Khan claims are politically motivated to hinder his return to power.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 29-05-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 15:59 IST
Court Postpones Ruling on Imran Khan and Wife's Appeal Amid Bias Allegations
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani court on Wednesday postponed a ruling on an appeal by former prime minister Imran Khan and his third wife against their conviction for unlawful marriage, their lawyer said. Khan and his wife Bushra Khan, also known as Bushra Bibi, were sentenced to seven years in jail, just before a national election on Feb. 8, after being found to have broken Islamic law by failing to leave the requisite interval after Bibi's divorce.

The delay was due to the judge recusing himself after being accused of bias by Bibi's former husband, Khawar Maneka, the lawyer, Naeem Panjutha, said. The case is one of four convictions for Khan, three of which came in the lead-up to the election. The 71-year-old former cricket star and his Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf Party (PTI) say the cases were a politically motivated bid to thwart his return to power. Khan has been in jail since August.

The court in Islamabad had said last week that it would announce its judgment on Wednesday but Sessions Judge Shahrukh Arjumand instead asked the Islamabad High Court to "transfer the appeals to any other court", according to a copy of his letter shared by Khan's media team and the lawyer. The letter said Maneka had shown "distrust" in Arjumand and that it would not be appropriate to announce a decision.

It was not immediately clear whether the High Court would transfer the case or it would be heard afresh. Candidates backed by Khan's party won the most seats in February's election but fell short of a majority, and his opponent Shehbaz Sharif was able to form a government with the help of allied parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
2
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Bringing Lab to Your Pocket: Smartphone-Based Method for Measuring Phenolic Compounds in Vegetable Oils

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024