YSRCP MP Urges Review of Postal Ballot Guidelines in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member S Niranjan Reddy has requested the Election Commission to review its recent instructions regarding the counting of postal ballots in Andhra Pradesh. Reddy argues that collecting specimen signatures of attesting officers could lead to valid postal ballots being rejected, thereby compromising the electoral process.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 29-05-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 21:32 IST
YSRCP Rajya Sabha member S Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday appealed to the Election Commission to review its recent instructions with respect to counting postal ballot votes in Andhra Pradesh. Reddy claimed that the poll body's instructions to collect specimen signatures of attesting officers ''could lead to the rejection of valid postal ballots and compromise the integrity of the electoral process''.

"The instructions, particularly those issued on May 25 concerning the collection of specimen signatures of attesting officers appear to contradict earlier guidelines provided by the Election Commission of India," the MP said in a mail to Chief Election Commissioner S Rajeev Kumar.

Consequently, he requested Kumar to ''urgently'' review and reconsider these instructions to align them with the ECI's established guidelines.

"Your prompt attention to this matter is crucial to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process," he said.

Andhra Pradesh went to polls on May 13 for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 assembly seats, and the results, nationwide, will be declared on June 4.

