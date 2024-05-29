"BJP is misleading people on reservation," says Congress candidate Anand Sharma

Kangra Congress candidate Anand Sharma on Wednesday highlighted that unemployment and inflation are the key issues of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Adding to that he said that Congress will introduce more industries to deal with unemployment. "This is a very important election with the eyes of the world focussed on us... I have been welcomed by youth and women alike and this has boosted our confidence. I know the issues here as well as the priorities... I am an experienced leader of the organisation. I have been credited with building organisations in this Lok Sabha constituency... I know the number of votes the BJP won last time. Still, I have come here to fight..." said Sharma in an interview with ANI.

Highlighting his own contribution to the development of Kangra, he said, "I think I am fortunate enough that I have already done a lot of work for Kangra district. I have established many institutions including industrial setups when I was union minister. I established a small industrial town in Kandrori village in the Kangra district. I also brought IIT in Mandi, Central University for Kangra district and many more works have been done here." He added, "People have seen our work. We have also made plans for a bright future for this region. We need to work more to improve the tourism industry in Kangra Valley and that too eco-friendly tourism, mountaineering, trekking and water sports activities need to be groomed to attract more and more local and foreign tourists. It will be my priority to reopen Pathankot Airport for civilians. Apart from this, we have plans for better facilities for pilgrims and the beautification of temples will be our priority. It will also be in our priorities list to work for the railway sector. It is still a narrow gauge here and nothing has been done so far to improve it."

He promised to ensure that new factories would be established in the Kangra and Chamba regions. There is a lot of scope for Electronic teams smartphones etc. "Apart from this, I have a plan to establish an integrated chain in Kangra and Chamba regarding the processing of fruits and vegetables to benefit farmers of this region. We will promote organic farming. We will ensure better health facilities and a medical hub for the Chamba district. Chamba also needs an institution of higher education. We are also talking about constructing four big tunnels to make better connectivity," he added. Sharma further said that a feasibility study has been done for Chowari-Chamba. "I hope the work will be started by the end of this year. Three more tunnels are important, Holi- Utrala, Sach Pass and Padari Pass, one for Pangi to connect Chamba with Baijnath in Kangra," he added.

Talking about the reservation issue, Sharma further said, "BJP is against reservation. In 1950, the Congress party made provisions for reservation in the Indian constitution and BJP wanted to change the constitution and that's why we are saying that we have to save it. They are misleading the people about the issue of reservation." Commenting on the issue of Ram Mandir Anand Sharma said, "It's a matter of faith, Lord Ram was not lost anywhere, they have brought Lord Rama for the election campaign. Since our childhood, we have been watching Ramleela. We also go to temples and this is Dev Bhoomi Himachal, this issue will not work here." (ANI)

