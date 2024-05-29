Left Menu

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Leads Mega Roadshow in Jagatsinghpur

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led a large roadshow in Jagatsinghpur on Wednesday. He greeted numerous supporters from a specially-designed bus and spoke briefly about providing free electricity and extending the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana scheme. Senior BJD leader VK Pandian also campaigned in Mayurbhanj.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-05-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 23:31 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led a mega roadshow in Jagatsinghpur on Wednesday.

A large number of people gathered on both sides of the road in Nimapara as Patnaik greeted them from a specially-designed bus. On the 2-km route, he was greeted by supporters holding cutouts of 'conch', the party's election symbol, and waving the BJD flag.

The chief minister also delivered a brief speech, in which he assured the gathering of providing free electricity and extending the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) scheme to people of all sections.

''No electricity bill will come from July. All will be covered under BSKY. Mission Shakti members will get pensions,'' he said, urging the people to bless the BJD in the simultaneous elections to the state assembly and Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, senior BJD leader VK Pandian campaigned at Jashipur, Sarskana, Moroda, Udala and Bangirposi in the Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency during the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

