Delhi Government to hold an emergency meeting to address the issue of water shortage

As Delhi braces itself for a shortage of water in various parts of the National capital, , the Delhi Government will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday at the Delhi Secretariat to address the issue. The meeting will be led by the Water Minister of Delhi, Atishi and the Health Minister of Delhi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, with all senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, in attendance.

This announcement came after reports of severe water crises surfaced from various parts of the city, where residents have had to wait for hours in a long queue for water tankers. Speaking with ANI, the residents of the Geeta Colony in the East Delhi district have raised concerns regarding the inadequate supply of water from the government. They also complain that the government only provides half the needed amount.

Vinay, a resident of Geeta Colony, told ANI, "We are facing a severe water crisis. Our locality has a population of around 3,000-4,000 people, but the government sends only half the required number of tankers." "Although a tanker comes daily, but in this scorching heat, the demand for water has significantly increased. Sometimes, they reduce the amount of water in the tanker, due to which we suffer a lot. While in the absence of tankers, the wealthier residents can buy water, but the poorer ones cannot, due to which they have to drink dirty water, which leads to illness," he added.

He further asserted, "We have complained to the MLA of the area multiple times, but we have never received a valid response. No one is listening to us." An elderly resident shared, "I usually come after 10-15 days, sometimes even a month, but as always, I don't get water."

Shabru Khatun, a resident of the colony, said, "There are a lot of problems regarding water in this area. We get only one tanker for the entire area. The tanker water is used for drinking and cooking purposes. Sometimes, we don't even get the tanker, and we are forced to buy bottled water." Earlier, on Tuesday, Delhi minister Atishi accused the Haryana government of not releasing Delhi's water share even after "so many talks."

She had further asserted if the water supply does not improve in the coming 1-2 days, then "we will move to Supreme Court also." Meanwhile, the water minister also urged the people to use water judiciously or the government will be forced to rationalise the water supply in the national capital.

She also warned that if people do not heed this appeal, the government may have to impose fines for the excess use of water in the coming days. Highlighting the steps that will be taken to curb the water shortage in the national capital, she said, "In the last one week, there has been water crisis in many areas of Delhi... We have taken various steps but because the water level is decreasing constantly, we have to take more steps. The areas which get a water supply for two times will be reduced to once... We are in an adverse condition where Delhi's water supply is being halted by Haryana." (ANI)

