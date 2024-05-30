Early Polls in South Africa: ANC Leads with 43.2%

South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) was on 43.2% of the vote after 5.5% of polling stations reported results, the election commission said on Thursday.

The biggest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, was on 27.3% of the vote, and Economic Freedom Fighters in third place, with 7.5%, the early results also showed.

