Early Polls in South Africa: ANC Leads with 43.2%
South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) is leading with 43.2% of the vote, based on early results from 5.5% of polling stations. The Democratic Alliance is the biggest opposition with 27.3%, followed by the Economic Freedom Fighters at 7.5%, according to the election commission.
Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 11:13 IST
South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) was on 43.2% of the vote after 5.5% of polling stations reported results, the election commission said on Thursday.
The biggest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, was on 27.3% of the vote, and Economic Freedom Fighters in third place, with 7.5%, the early results also showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Record 80.66% Voter Turnout in Andhra Pradesh for LS and Assembly Elections
Odisha Registers 75.68% Voter Turnout in First Phase Assembly Elections
Assam CM Himanta's Claim: PoK to Be Integrated with India if BJP Wins 400+ Seats in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
"PM Modi wants to contest elections only on hatred and lies," says Congress chief Jitu Patwari
PM Modi Predicts Resounding Congress Defeat in Lok Sabha Elections, Dimming Prospects of Opposition Recognition