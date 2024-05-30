"INDI Alliance insulting spirit of Constitution, Baba Saheb Ambedkar " PM Modi in Punjab

Accusing the opposition of taking away the reservations of Dalits, backwards, and tribals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the people of Congress and the INDIA bloc are insulting the spirit of the Constitution, and the spirit of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar. While addressing an election rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, the Prime Minister said that he has taken a pledge that he will not let anyone take away the reservations of Dalits, backwards, and tribals.

"Modi has taken a pledge that he will not let anyone take away the reservation of Dalits, backwards, and tribals. These Congress and INDI Alliance people are agitated by this effort of mine. Their track record has been of snatching the reservations of SC-ST, OBC. They are insulting the spirit of the Constitution and the spirit of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar. They want to take away the reservations of Dalits and backward classes and give them only to Muslims. Modi has exposed their conspiracy, and this is why they are furious and keep abusing Modi," he said. Hitting out at the parties of the INDIA bloc over 'vote bank politics', PM Modi said that the opposition could not assert their rights over Kartarpur Sahib at the time of the partition of the country due to their love for vote banks.

"The selfishness and vote-bank politics of the Congress and the INDI alliance have done a lot of harm to the country. Due to their love for the vote bank, they could not assert their rights over Kartarpur Sahib at the time of the partition of the country. These are the people who have been continuously opposing the Ram Mandir for their vote bank. The INDI alliance is opposing the CAA due to the politics of appeasement," he said. He further said that after forming the government, the BJP will name the airport in Adampur after Guru Ravidas Ji.

"After forming a government, we will work towards the naming of the airport in Adampur after Guru Ravidas ji," PM Modi said. Recalling the dark hour of Indian history when an emergency was imposed in 1984 under the governance of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, PM Modi said, "Nowadays, the people of the country are hearing the chanting of the Constitution from the people of the INDI Alliance. These are the people who strangled the Constitution during the emergency. When Sikhs were being burned after tying tyres around their necks during the 1984 riots, they did not think about the Constitution."

PM Modi further criticised the Aam Aadmi Party for joining the Congress and said that the former has learned the lessons of corruption from the Congress. "Another corrupt party (AAP) has joined Congress. Here they are doing a drama of fighting face-to-face, they were fighting elections together in Delhi. People should not forget that the first government of the most corrupt person was formed in Delhi with the support of Congress, hence, they have learned the lessons of corruption from the corrupt Congress," he said.

"Congress is the mother of corruption. For 60 years, Congress has committed many incidents of corruption. It seems that Congress has done a PhD in corruption," PM Modi added. Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party over the drug menace in Punjab and the alleged liquor scam in Delhi, the Prime Minister said, "These people (the AAP) came in the name of freeing Punjab from drugs, but they have made drugs their means of earning. The entire world knows about the liquor scam in Delhi. The mining mafia is also running rampant here."

Voting for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will take place in the seventh and final phase on June 1. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases, in a six-week marathon running from April 19 to June 1. The counting and results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)