U.N. Emergency Session on Iran's Protest Violence

The United Nations Human Rights Council is set to hold an emergency session focused on Iran, following extensive violence against protesters. This decision comes as Iranian authorities confirm a staggering 5,000 deaths, marking the largest demonstrations since 2022. Volker Turk, the U.N. rights chief, has expressed strong condemnation of these acts of violence.

Prominent countries like Germany and Britain, through a letter by Iceland's ambassador Einar Gunnarsson, are pushing for this session. The letter points to critical reports indicating alarming violence, harsh crackdowns on demonstrators, and violations of international human rights laws. Human Rights Watch has also criticized these actions, calling for an enhanced U.N. investigation into the killings.

Iran has not yet commented on the session, though diplomats report its missions have issued rebuttals to the allegations, suggesting that the violence ensued from armed attacks on security forces. The U.N. is considering expanding the scope and funding of its existing probe into these events.

