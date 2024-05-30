ANC Faces Historic Election Setback in South Africa
South African broadcaster eNCA projected that the governing African National Congress (ANC) would not secure a majority in this week's national election. The ANC is expected to receive around 45% of the national vote.
South African broadcaster eNCA said on Thursday that projections by its election analysts showed the governing African National Congress (ANC) would fall short of securing a majority in this week's national election.
The ANC is likely to get around 45% of the national vote, eNCA added.
