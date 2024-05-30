Left Menu

Political Rituals: Dark Arts or Mere Belief?

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar alleges a ritual named 'Shatru Bhairavi Yaga' involving animal sacrifices is being performed in Kerala targeting him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Shivakumar claims political figures are behind it while emphasizing his belief in divine protection.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-05-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 18:03 IST
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday claimed that a ritual named ''Shatru Bhairavi Yaga'', which involves the sacrifice of animals, is being performed at a temple in Kerala, targeting him, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress government in the state.

The state Congress chief, without revealing any names, alleged that some political people in Karnataka were getting it done, and Aghoris (monastic order of ascetic Shaivite sadhus) were being consulted for it.

''A big experiment is going on against me in Kerala and our government. Someone has given (details) about it to me in writing, about the pooja that is going on. Someone gave me in writing as to where it is being done and who is doing it,'' Shivakumar said, when asked about a bracelet he was wearing.

Speaking to reporters here, he alleged that it is being done against him and the chief minister.

''Shatru Bhairavi Yaga is being performed near Rajarajeshwari temple in Kerala for Shatru Samhara (destruction of enemies). For this yaga 'Pancha Bali' (five kinds of sacrifice) is being given...21 goats, three buffaloes, 21 black sheeps, five pigs....Aghoris are being approached. It is going on,'' he added.

Further stating that those involved in the ritual have informed him, as to who is getting the yaga done in Kerala, and by whom, the Deputy CM said, ''it is their effort, why should I bother?'' Asked if he believes in such yagas and rituals, he said, ''It is based on one's belief...let them do any experiment against me, there is a Shakti in which I believe in, it will save me.'' To a question whether BJP or JD(S) people are doing it, Shivakumar said, ''I know who is doing it, who is getting it done, they are experts in it....I don't want to talk much as you (media) will take it to somewhere else. You, too, would know who it is.'' Responding to a question about whether political people are behind it, he said, ''if not political people, who else will do it? Check near Rajarajeshwari temple (you will know).'' ''More than their yaga, I have the blessings of God and people, also my belief ,'' he said, adding that someone gave him the bracelet and hence he was wearing it.

When asked if he will be performing any pooja or rituals to counter it, Shivakumar said, every day he prays to God for a minute with folded hands, before leaving for work. ''That's the reason I have this much strength and protection.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

