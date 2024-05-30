Biden's First State Visit to France: Strengthening Ties
President Emmanuel Macron will host U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on June 8 during Biden's first state visit to France. The visit follows Biden's participation in the 80th D-Day anniversary. Discussions will include support for Ukraine and enhancing economic, space, and nuclear cooperation.
President Emmanuel Macron will host a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill on June 8 as part of Biden's first state visit to France, the French presidency said on Thursday.
The meeting will follow Biden's attendance at the commemorations for the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings on D-Day on June 6.
The two Presidents will discuss their ongoing support for Ukraine, as well as ways to strengthen bi-lateral cooperation on economic, space and nuclear issues, added the statement from the French presidency.
