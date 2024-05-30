"Every person, party has right to dream:" Jyotiraditya Scindia on Kharge's alternative government remark

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday took a jibe at Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's remark that the "public will give a mandate to a new alternative government on June 4" saying every person and every party had the right to dream. Scindia further said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP-NDA alliance would together create a new record this time.

"Every person and every party has the right to dream. The public has taken its decision. 140 crore people have unwavering faith in the leadership of the Prime Minister. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the BJP-NDA alliance will together create a new record this time," the union minister said. Earlier in the day, Kharge addressed a press conference in New Delhi and expressed confidence in the INDIA bloc forming the government after the Lok Sabha polls.

"We are confident that on 4 June 2024, the people of this country will give a mandate to a new alternative government. INDIA alliance will form a government with full majority and all of us together will give this country an inclusive nationalistic developmental government and we will move forward taking everyone along," Kharge said. Meanwhile, when asked about Congress opposing PM Modi's meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Tamil Nadu, Union Minister Scindia said, "Congress has objections to every religious issue, why doesn't Congress have any objection to itself?"

Notably, PM Modi goes for the meditation on May 30 when the silence period set in before the voting on June 1 for the seventh and the last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election. Parties in the INDIA bloc opposed the PM's meditation saying that it violated the Model Code of Conduct. Congress on Wednesday approached the Election Commission, saying that the Prime Minister's move constitutes a "violation" of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). (ANI)

