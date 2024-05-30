Karnataka: BJP calls for judicial probe into Maharshi Valmiki Development Corporation official's suicide

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday called for a judicial investigation into the alleged suicide of an official of the Maharshi Valmiki Development Corporation (MVDC) in Karnataka's Bengaluru, on Monday. Former BJP national secretary and the party's senior leader in Karnataka, CT Ravi, targeted the ruling Congress government in the state over the alleged suicide incident, holding State Tribal Welfare Minister B Nagendra responsible and demanding his resignation.

"They (the state government) are trying to hide the issue. Funds for the development of SC, ST, and OBC communities were transferred to fake accounts. Karnataka Minister Nagendra is behind all of that. We will protest and demand his resignation. The matter should be investigated under judiciary leadership," CT Ravi told ANI on Thursday. Chandrasekaran (45), a resident of the Kenchappa colony in Vinobanagar, allegedly died by suicide on May 26. Chandrasekaran was a superintendent with the MVDC and was posted at its Bengaluru office.

In a six-page suicide note recovered by police, Chandrasekaran mentioned the names of three officials and alleged corruption worth crores in the corporation, demanding action against the named officials. A case has been registered in this regard at the Vinobanagar police station. On Wednesday, a team from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Karnataka police inspected Chandrasekaran's residence. The team found the deceased official's bag, which included a pen drive and laptop, among other items.

The matter has led to political outrage, with the BJP attacking the state government. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said that an investigation is underway and that everything will be known after the probe.

Regarding the BJP's demand to sack Minister Nagendra, Parameshwara said that a decision would be made after checking the authenticity of the death note. Earlier in the day, Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa visited the deceased MVDC officer's residence and assured support for his family.

"I visited Chandrasekaran's residence as per the instructions of the Chief Minister. The government has said that it will provide whatever kind of help is needed, and it will ensure justice. I will provide any required cooperation from the government, and I will do whatever work is necessary from my side," Bangarappa told reporters after visiting the family. "Such an incident should not happen. The investigation is going on. Let the investigation be completed, and those who have done wrong should be punished," he added. (ANI)

