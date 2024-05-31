Left Menu

Biden to Sign Migration Control Order Amid Border Security Concerns

President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order to control migration at the U.S. southern border, potentially shutting off asylum requests once a daily threshold is reached. This move comes as Biden aims to bolster border security, responding to rising immigration concerns and criticisms from Republicans.

Updated: 31-05-2024 01:05 IST | Created: 31-05-2024 01:05 IST
Joe Biden

President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order on migration in an attempt to take greater control of the U.S. southern border with Mexico, two sources familiar with the plans said on Thursday. Biden's order will likely shut off asylum requests and deny entrance to migrants once a daily threshold is exceeded, the sources said.

Biden, a Democrat seeking a second four-year term in the Nov. 5 election, has toughened his approach to border security in recent months as immigration has emerged as a top concern among voting-age Americans. Republicans, including Biden's opponent, former President Donald Trump, have criticized the president for rolling back restrictive Trump-era border policies and failing to stem higher levels of illegal crossings.

The sources cautioned that Biden had yet to give a final approval to the plan. The announcement could come on Tuesday, the sources said. The White House declined comment. Biden said in a Univision interview in April that he and his administration were trying to determine whether he has the authority to

act on his own to shut down the U.S.'s southern border with Mexico to migrants, should it be deemed necessary.

