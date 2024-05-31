ANC Leads General Election Amidst New Party Rise
South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) leads with 42.7% of the vote in the general election. The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party, backed by former President Jacob Zuma, overtook the Economic Freedom Fighters to emerge as the third-largest party, securing 10%. The pro-business Democratic Alliance was second with 23.6%.
