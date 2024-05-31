Dr. Prasanth Reddy: The American Dream in Kansas Politics

India-born American doctor Dr Prasanth Reddy is running for US House of Representatives from the third Congressional district of Kansas from the Republican party.

The seat is currently being held by Democrat Sharice Davids, who has been elected for three consecutive terms since 2018.

Ahead of the primary in Kansas, scheduled for August 6, the Chennai-born doctor is supported by senior Republican Party leaders including Speaker Mike Johnson.

"As an immigrant, I've lived the American dream and spent my life trying to give back to the country that gave me everything. My whole life, I've run toward problems. Whether it was serving cancer patients or when I became a citizen and an officer in the Air Force Reserve after 9/11, I've always sought to be part of the solution," Dr Reddy told PTI.

Reddy is supported by Congressional Leadership Fund, the super PAC endorsed by House Republican Leadership, including speaker Mike Johnson. The PAC has endorsed him as one of the "trailblazer" GOP candidates across the country.

"These candidates have proven they have what it takes to connect with voters and win in battleground districts," said the fund's president Dan Conston.

"Dr. Prasanth Reddy lives the American Dream. He immigrated to America and serves in the Air Force Reserves as Lieutenant Colonel. Before running for Congress, Dr Reddy was the Senior Vice President and Global Head of Enterprise Oncology at Labcorp. Prasanth offers Republicans an excellent alternative to the incumbent in this Biden +4.5 district," the fund said.

Dr Reddy officially filed the necessary paperwork on May 22.

"We have momentum and aren't taking our foot off the gas. Join the team and let's flip this seat!" he said in a social media post.

"My family came to Kansas from India on the promise of the American dream. I've lived the American dream and spent my life giving back to the state and country that have given me so much — as a physician and Lt. Colonel in the Air Force Reserve," he said.

"Now, I'm running for Congress to secure the American dream for future generations. It starts here, by flipping this district. And I'm all in," he said.

Born in Chennai, Dr Reddy immigrated to Manhattan, Kansas, with his family at age five. As a high school senior, he was selected to represent the State of Kansas in the field of Biological Sciences at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Berkeley, California.

This prestigious programme inspired him to begin his lifelong journey of studying molecular biology and biotechnology. After earning a B.S. in Microbiology and Psychology from Kansas State University, he went on to receive an M.D. from the University of Kansas Medical School. Additionally, he obtained an M.P.H. from the University of Kansas through a National Institutes of Health (NIH) Clinical Research Curriculum Award Programme.

From December 2016 to July 2019, Dr Reddy also completed the Programme for Leadership Development (PLD) at Harvard Business School, earning alumni status at HBS.

If elected, Dr Reddy would become the 2nd Indian American Republican ever elected to Congress in the history of the United States, after Bobby Jindal from Louisiana.

A recent poll by WPA Intelligence showed that voters in Kansas' 3rd Congressional District are ready to send a Republican representative to Congress and are very supportive of Dr Reddy and his impressive biography.

"When voters hear of Dr Reddy's biography and the truth about Sharice Davids' record in Congress, the race becomes a statistical tie," the poll said.

