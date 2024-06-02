Left Menu

BJP's Women Candidates Shine in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections

All four women candidates fielded by the BJP in the Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections have secured victories. Among the eight women candidates contesting, four were from the BJP, three from the Congress, and one Independent. Key winners include Dasanglu Pul, Tsering Lhamu, Chakat Aboh, and newcomer Nyabi Jini Dirchi.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 02-06-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 18:01 IST
BJP's Women Candidates Shine in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, all four women candidates fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections have emerged victorious. This election saw eight women candidates contending for seats, with the BJP, Congress, and an Independent nominee in the fray.

Former chief minister Kalikho Pul's widow, Dasanglu Pul, clinched the Hayuliang seat in Anjaw district unopposed for the third consecutive term. Pul first won the by-election in 2016 following her husband's tragic death.

Tsering Lhamu, widow of former lawmaker Jambey Tashi, secured the Lumla seat by a margin of 1,531 votes. Lhamu had previously won a by-election in February last year after her husband passed away from cardiac arrest.

Chakat Aboh, another BJP candidate, won the Khonsa West seat by 804 votes. Aboh initially claimed the seat in a 2019 by-election following her husband Tirong Aboh's assassination.

Nyabi Jini Dirchi, a political newcomer, defeated sitting MLA Gokar Basar in the Basar constituency with a margin of 1,791 votes. The 2019 assembly polls saw three women, including Dasanglu Pul, securing victories in Arunachal Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024