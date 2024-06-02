BJP's Women Candidates Shine in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections

In a significant development, all four women candidates fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections have emerged victorious. This election saw eight women candidates contending for seats, with the BJP, Congress, and an Independent nominee in the fray.

Former chief minister Kalikho Pul's widow, Dasanglu Pul, clinched the Hayuliang seat in Anjaw district unopposed for the third consecutive term. Pul first won the by-election in 2016 following her husband's tragic death.

Tsering Lhamu, widow of former lawmaker Jambey Tashi, secured the Lumla seat by a margin of 1,531 votes. Lhamu had previously won a by-election in February last year after her husband passed away from cardiac arrest.

Chakat Aboh, another BJP candidate, won the Khonsa West seat by 804 votes. Aboh initially claimed the seat in a 2019 by-election following her husband Tirong Aboh's assassination.

Nyabi Jini Dirchi, a political newcomer, defeated sitting MLA Gokar Basar in the Basar constituency with a margin of 1,791 votes. The 2019 assembly polls saw three women, including Dasanglu Pul, securing victories in Arunachal Pradesh.

