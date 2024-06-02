Historic Mexican Elections Spotlight Gender, Democracy, and Populism

Mexicans headed to the polls on Sunday in a historic election that will weigh issues of gender equality, democracy, and populism, all under the shadow of pervasive cartel violence. The election is set to chart the country's path forward, with an unprecedented number of positions at stake.

With Claudia Sheinbaum and Xóchitl Gálvez leading the race, Mexico is on the brink of electing its first female president. Sheinbaum, the ex-mayor of Mexico City, has held a substantial lead in opinion polls, while Gálvez brings a diverse coalition together, uniting against the administration of outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The nation faces extreme divisions, with many avoiding political discussions to prevent further rifts. In an effort to encourage voting amidst this chaotic landscape, thousands of stores are offering incentives like free goods and discounts for those who vote.

Adding complexity is criticism from Mexico's National Human Rights Commission against electoral authorities, showcasing the deep-rooted tensions in the country. The commission's censure adds another layer of controversy to an already heated election.

