Ravi Rana Claims Uddhav Thackeray Set to Join Modi Government Post-Election

In a bold claim, Amravati MLA Ravi Rana stated that Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), will join the Modi government 15 days following the Lok Sabha election results. Rana's assertion came ahead of the results announcement set for Tuesday.

Ravi Rana's wife, Navneet Rana, who is the current MP from Amravati, is running for the Lok Sabha seat on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ticket. She had secured the seat in 2019 as an independent candidate.

Expressing confidence, Ravi Rana declared that his wife would emerge victorious again, attributing her potential win to widespread support from all societal sections. He also warned leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to prepare for a significant upset come vote counting day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)