Ravi Rana Claims Uddhav Thackeray Set to Join Modi Government Post-Election
Amravati MLA Ravi Rana confidently asserts that Uddhav Thackeray, head of Shiv Sena (UBT), will join the Modi government 15 days after the Lok Sabha election results. Rana's wife, Navneet Rana, contests the Lok Sabha poll on a BJP ticket from Amravati, previously winning as an independent in 2019.
In a bold claim, Amravati MLA Ravi Rana stated that Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), will join the Modi government 15 days following the Lok Sabha election results. Rana's assertion came ahead of the results announcement set for Tuesday.
Ravi Rana's wife, Navneet Rana, who is the current MP from Amravati, is running for the Lok Sabha seat on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ticket. She had secured the seat in 2019 as an independent candidate.
Expressing confidence, Ravi Rana declared that his wife would emerge victorious again, attributing her potential win to widespread support from all societal sections. He also warned leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to prepare for a significant upset come vote counting day.
