Claudia Sheinbaum: Mexico's First Female President

Claudia Sheinbaum won a landslide victory to become Mexico's first female president, inheriting the project of her mentor and outgoing leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador whose popular anti-poverty measures helped drive her triumph. Here are some reactions to Sheinbaum's historic win:

U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: "I congratulate Claudia Sheinbaum on her historic election as the first woman President of Mexico. I look forward to working closely with President-elect Sheinbaum in the spirit of partnership and friendship that reflects the enduring bonds between our two countries."

BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA: "I am very happy with Sheinbaum's victory - a progressive woman presiding over Mexico, a victory for democracy - and also for my great friend Lopez Obrador, who led an extraordinary government.

"I plan to travel to Mexico this year to strengthen our trade relationships. We are the two largest economies in Latin America and could have a greater business flow." CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU:

"I look forward to working closely with President-elect Sheinbaum to further strengthen the friendship between Canada and Mexico, which is rooted in cultural connections, shared priorities, and a dynamic trade and investment relationship. "Working together, we will make life better for our peoples, including by fighting climate change, strengthening international peace and security, promoting gender equality, and advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples."

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN: "Congratulations, @Claudiashein, on your historic election as the first female President of Mexico. Mexico and the EU share deep historical, economic and cultural ties. I look forward to strengthening our bilateral relations under your leadership."

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY: "Congratulations to @Claudiashein on her convincing victory in Mexico's presidential elections.

"I look forward to fruitful cooperation and the further strengthening of Ukrainian-Mexican relations. We are also confident that Mexico can play a significant role in global efforts to bring about just and lasting peace in Ukraine, as well as to restore the full force of the UN Charter globally." CHILEAN PRESIDENT GABRIEL BORIC:

"Congratulations to @Claudiashein on becoming the first female president of Mexico! I hope her leadership and program of social progress inspire the region and continue to unite us as brotherly countries." ARGENTINE FOREIGN MINISTRY:

"The Argentine government salutes the people and government of Mexico for Sunday's election, extends its congratulations to President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum...and renews its willingness to continue developing the bilateral work agenda." (Compiled by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

