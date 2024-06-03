U.S. Awaits Hamas Response on Ceasefire Proposal
The United States is waiting for a response from Hamas regarding a ceasefire proposal submitted last Thursday. While Israel has accepted the framework, albeit considering it flawed, the Biden administration is pushing for an end to the Gaza conflict. The proposal is still pending Hamas' feedback.
The United States has not yet heard back from Hamas on a ceasefire proposal that was submitted to the group on Thursday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on Monday.
Miller said he was completely confident that Israel agrees to the proposal. An aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Sunday that Israel had accepted the framework deal for winding down the Gaza war now being advanced by U.S. President Joe Biden, though he described it as flawed and in need of much more work.
