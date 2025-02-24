Maharashtra Congress Launches 'Sadbhavana Yatra' to Reignite Social Harmony

The Maharashtra Congress is set to organize a 'Sadbhavana (compassion) Yatra' on March 8, beginning at Massajog village in Beed district. This step follows the village's notoriety after the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

State Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal emphasized the necessity to address the state's 'extremely polluted' social environment. The party's 51-km march aims to reinstate secular and progressive values, coinciding with International Women's Day to highlight Beed's poor gender ratio.

The initiative includes paying respects at the religious sites of Bhagwangad and Narayangad before culminating in a rally at Beed city. Sapkal mentioned future marches in Parbhani, addressing issues like the recent custodial death of a Dalit youth.

