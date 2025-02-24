Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress Launches 'Sadbhavana Yatra' to Reignite Social Harmony

The Maharashtra Congress announced a 'Sadbhavana (compassion) Yatra' starting March 8 from Massajog village in Beed district. The 51-km march aims to address the state's polluted social environment and will coincide with International Women's Day. The initiative emphasizes reinstating secularism and social responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:51 IST
Maharashtra Congress Launches 'Sadbhavana Yatra' to Reignite Social Harmony
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Congress is set to organize a 'Sadbhavana (compassion) Yatra' on March 8, beginning at Massajog village in Beed district. This step follows the village's notoriety after the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

State Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal emphasized the necessity to address the state's 'extremely polluted' social environment. The party's 51-km march aims to reinstate secular and progressive values, coinciding with International Women's Day to highlight Beed's poor gender ratio.

The initiative includes paying respects at the religious sites of Bhagwangad and Narayangad before culminating in a rally at Beed city. Sapkal mentioned future marches in Parbhani, addressing issues like the recent custodial death of a Dalit youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025