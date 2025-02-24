Supreme Court Urges Nomenclature Change for Scheduled Caste Certificates
The Supreme Court has urged the Centre to consider changing the nomenclature for scheduled caste certificates to eliminate terms that are now deemed offensive. The bench acknowledged that while it is a parliamentary issue, re-evaluating these terms can help prevent identification based on caste. The Centre has been asked to review the matter.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has taken a significant step by urging the Centre to consider altering the nomenclature used in scheduled caste certificates, aiming to eradicate terms now considered offensive. This move, while recognizing the legislative nature of the issue, underscores the court's commitment to social justice and equality.
A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh emphasized the importance of moving beyond names that signal caste identity, which the judges argued has outgrown its relevance from 1950 to the current day. The court observed that changing nomenclature can contribute to reducing caste-based discrimination.
The Centre, represented by Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, highlighted that any change may affect the rights and benefits of the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities. The Supreme Court noted that such individuals could retain their rights while using more neutral language, encouraging the government to approach Parliament for legislative action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
