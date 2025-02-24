Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Nomenclature Change for Scheduled Caste Certificates

The Supreme Court has urged the Centre to consider changing the nomenclature for scheduled caste certificates to eliminate terms that are now deemed offensive. The bench acknowledged that while it is a parliamentary issue, re-evaluating these terms can help prevent identification based on caste. The Centre has been asked to review the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 20:44 IST
Supreme Court Urges Nomenclature Change for Scheduled Caste Certificates
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken a significant step by urging the Centre to consider altering the nomenclature used in scheduled caste certificates, aiming to eradicate terms now considered offensive. This move, while recognizing the legislative nature of the issue, underscores the court's commitment to social justice and equality.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh emphasized the importance of moving beyond names that signal caste identity, which the judges argued has outgrown its relevance from 1950 to the current day. The court observed that changing nomenclature can contribute to reducing caste-based discrimination.

The Centre, represented by Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, highlighted that any change may affect the rights and benefits of the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities. The Supreme Court noted that such individuals could retain their rights while using more neutral language, encouraging the government to approach Parliament for legislative action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025