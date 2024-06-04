Left Menu

Lavrov's Diplomatic Drive: Russia's Rising Influence in West Africa

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's latest visit to Guinea highlights Russia's growing influence in West Africa, where several coups and dissatisfaction with traditional Western allies have led nations like Guinea to seek closer ties with Moscow. Lavrov's tour includes meetings with military rulers and discussions on mutual cooperation.

PTI | Conakry | Updated: 04-06-2024 02:54 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 02:54 IST
Lavrov's Diplomatic Drive: Russia's Rising Influence in West Africa
Sergey Lavrov
  • Country:
  • Guinea

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to Guinea on Monday marks his latest diplomatic push in West Africa, a region increasingly pivoting towards Moscow amid growing discontent with traditional Western allies.

Lavrov, who has repeatedly toured the African continent in the past couple of years, seeks support or at least neutrality from Africa's 54 countries as Russia wages a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

During his visit, Lavrov met with Guinea's Foreign Minister Morissanda Kouyaté to discuss areas of mutual cooperation. The exact details of their talks remain elusive, but Guinea's government underscored the importance of the meeting.

Later in the evening, Lavrov was set to arrive in the Republic of Congo to meet President Denis Sassou N'Guesso. The rest of his itinerary remains unclear. Guinea has been under military rule since 2021, with Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya seizing power to purportedly prevent chaos and accusing the previous government of unfulfilled promises. Military leaders recently dissolved the government in February, announcing a new one would be appointed.

Doumbouya has dismissed Western and other nations' interventions in African political matters, expressing that Africans are tired of being categorized and boxed in. Additionally, West African nations like Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have experienced coups leading to military rule and a shift in military alliances from the West to Russia.

Lavrov's recent visits to Mali, South Africa, Kenya, and North Africa underscore Russia's quest to fill the void left by deteriorating Western influence in these regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024