Trump's Campaign Sees Fundraising Surge Post-Conviction

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign and the RNC announced they've raised $141 million in May, nearly doubling their previous month’s total. This surge followed his conviction for falsifying business records. Trump's campaign claims the support reflects outrage over what they label the 'sham Biden trial.'

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2024 03:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 03:18 IST
Donald Trump

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee said on Monday they had raised $141 million in May, nearly doubling the prior month's haul thanks to a flood of support following his conviction.

The tally includes the $53 million the Trump campaign said it raised in the 24 hours after a New York jury convicted the former president of falsifying business records related to a payoff to silence a porn star on the eve of the 2016 presidential election. Trump had denied any wrongdoing. For months, Trump and his allies had worked to paint the New York prosecution as politically motivated and orchestrated by President Joe Biden, a Democrat, even though there is no evidence that Biden played any role in the state-level case.

In a statement, the campaign and the RNC said the fundraising showed that supporters saw through "the sham Biden trial" and said the verdict "outraged and motivated Americans from every walk of life." Up until the past few months, Biden's re-election campaign had routinely surpassed Trump's in fundraising ahead of the Nov. 5 election. Trump for the first time in April outraised Biden, pulling in $76 million.

The Biden campaign has not yet announced its fundraising total for May. The Trump campaign and RNC said they received more than two million donations at an average of $70.27 each in May. It said one quarter of the month's donors gave funds for the first time in this election cycle.

The numbers will not be confirmed until filings are submitted to the Federal Election Commission. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Deepa Babington)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

